Tui by sandradavies
Tui

Yesterday I drove to Thames in search for the square Kauri tree on the Coroglen Rd. I climbed the 187 steps to the lookout where this beautiful bird greeted me.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
