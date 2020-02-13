An empty plate but for its shadow

I was asked to provide morning tea for 30 volunteers who laboriously sort and quality check donated books for our annual book sale. Later to learn the volunteer numbers have grown to 50, me freeking out.



My plan was to capture my culinary work of carrot cake for 48 and club sandwiches 2 per person. I forgot the capture in the freek out process and am left with an empty plate.



This was a fun capture, playing with light and reflection. I settled for the plate to speak for itself, empty but for its shadow.