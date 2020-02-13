Previous
An empty plate but for its shadow by sandradavies
An empty plate but for its shadow

I was asked to provide morning tea for 30 volunteers who laboriously sort and quality check donated books for our annual book sale. Later to learn the volunteer numbers have grown to 50, me freeking out.

My plan was to capture my culinary work of carrot cake for 48 and club sandwiches 2 per person. I forgot the capture in the freek out process and am left with an empty plate.

This was a fun capture, playing with light and reflection. I settled for the plate to speak for itself, empty but for its shadow.
13th February 2020

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
