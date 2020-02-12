Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
50 / 365
1969
I am compiling a life video. This picture stands out.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandra Davies
@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
50
photos
12
followers
13
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sandra Davies
My brother Trevor always took pictures to capture the moment. This was taken on dusk at our back door as Mum called us in for dinner. The pig tail puller was Gary my boyfriend.
February 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close