Previous
Next
1969 by sandradavies
50 / 365

1969

I am compiling a life video. This picture stands out.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sandra Davies
My brother Trevor always took pictures to capture the moment. This was taken on dusk at our back door as Mum called us in for dinner. The pig tail puller was Gary my boyfriend.
February 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise