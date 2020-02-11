Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
49 / 365
Kereru, Wood Pigeon
Here is a happy young bird eating from the Bangalow Palm berries in Opua. Last week I loaded a picture of a pod of berries about to pop from its protective cover in my garden. This was taken in Opua a couple of days ago.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandra Davies
@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
49
photos
11
followers
13
following
13% complete
View this month »
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th February 2020 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kereru
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close