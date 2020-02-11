Previous
Kereru, Wood Pigeon by sandradavies
Kereru, Wood Pigeon

Here is a happy young bird eating from the Bangalow Palm berries in Opua. Last week I loaded a picture of a pod of berries about to pop from its protective cover in my garden. This was taken in Opua a couple of days ago.
