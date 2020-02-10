Previous
Cuppa break by sandradavies
Cuppa break

A thermos of tea and cuttings to plant in the garden at midday. It's a full moon tonight so a good foliar feed task to do later.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
