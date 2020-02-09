Previous
Sunrise over Opua, Bay of Islands, NZ. by sandradavies
47 / 365

Sunrise over Opua, Bay of Islands, NZ.

My final day to watch the sun come up over Opua wharf.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Sandra Davies

