Nerine sarniensis by sandradavies
73 / 365

Nerine sarniensis

Autumn has arrived in Tauranga when the nerine flower opens. This flower shot up above the hostas in my garden last night. More flowers will pop up as the hostas give way to the season.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
My Canon M50 is new to me December 2019. So far there's too much to learn, to test and challenge my creativity. I'm sure...
20% complete

