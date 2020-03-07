Previous
Inquisitive little boy by sandradavies
74 / 365

Inquisitive little boy

I asked the parent of this little boy if I could take his picture and then he turned around. A dark corner of one area was already lit and the inquisitive on the toes look beyond was gone. Empty bag still at the book sale with Dad.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Sandra Davies

