YELLOW Covid by sandradavies
99 / 365

YELLOW Covid

April Fools Day - I woke to find the reality is not a bad dream at all it continues.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
April 2020 Three months and it's time to get more focused with my 365 calendar. Travel plans gone and I'm looking at plan B...
27% complete

