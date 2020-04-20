RED 4 Poppies

There’ll be no poppies sold this ANZAC day due to the lock down. I recall the story of a military man who asked a lady if he could reposition her poppy once she had bought one from him. As he removed the pin he told her that women should wear their poppy on their right side; the red represents the blood of all of those who gave their lives, the black represents the mourning of those who didn’t have their loved ones return home and the green leaf should be positioned at 11 o’clock to represent the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the time that WW1 formally ended. The green leaf has for many years been replaced by a white tag that sits at 3 o’clock. I wonder what the military man would have to say about that.



I’m very proud of my father, grandfather, their comrades and that generation. I’m even more proud of the thousands of medical people who are battling for so many lives right now and those leaders that are fighting to support them. Kia kaha.

