The flag of NZ aka the NZ Ensign.

Flags signal our identity. For several decades there has been debate about changing the Kiwi flag however, the Blue Ensign with the Southern Cross of four red five pointed stars is our flag of New Zealand. With pride we fly this now for the ANZACs.



Most kiwis can’t tell the difference from the flag of Australia. Clue: It’s the extra stars, kiwis keep it at four.