141 / 365

Wheeeee! Notice of L3 lockdown over in 2 days

This is the spout from the fountain to celebrate! Level two means I can get a haircut and travel to be with family after we lost a brother. No funeral only small gatherings. Whoo hooo invigorating to fully engage again and feel less shackled.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Sandra Davies

Wendy ace
I'm so happy for you!
Stay safe!
May 12th, 2020  
