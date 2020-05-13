Sign up
141 / 365
Wheeeee! Notice of L3 lockdown over in 2 days
This is the spout from the fountain to celebrate! Level two means I can get a haircut and travel to be with family after we lost a brother. No funeral only small gatherings. Whoo hooo invigorating to fully engage again and feel less shackled.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
184
photos
30
followers
56
following
38% complete
Wendy
ace
I'm so happy for you!
Stay safe!
May 12th, 2020
Stay safe!