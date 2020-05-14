Previous
Fountain by sandradavies
142 / 365

Fountain

The Memorial Park has an eye catching fountain that is easy to photograph. This fountain has been a pleasure for many since 1962 to paddle in or sit nearby. Well maintained by the council it gets a regular paint and clean out.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Sandra Davies

@sandradavies
Photo Details

kali ace
looks quite like the one in Greymouth :)
May 13th, 2020  
Sandra Davies ace
Really old school but so lovely. This one is Tauranga.
May 13th, 2020  
