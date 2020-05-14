Sign up
Fountain
The Memorial Park has an eye catching fountain that is easy to photograph. This fountain has been a pleasure for many since 1962 to paddle in or sit nearby. Well maintained by the council it gets a regular paint and clean out.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Sandra Davies
ace
@sandradavies
April 2020 - Day 100, my personal challenge is to post a picture each day of man made objects found in the house. I’ll use...
shapes
kali
ace
looks quite like the one in Greymouth :)
May 13th, 2020
Sandra Davies
ace
Really old school but so lovely. This one is Tauranga.
May 13th, 2020
