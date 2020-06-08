Sign up
167 / 365
Lichen
The beauty of nature.
3 - Hair for June 20 words
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
365
Canon EOS M50
22nd May 2020 12:39pm
Tags
hair
,
abstract
,
lichen
,
june20words
