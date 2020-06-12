Previous
Next
A farmer and his dogs by sandradavies
171 / 365

A farmer and his dogs

Here is that stray sheep always last. Also the farmer has three dogs, two are visible the other must be an old dog and standing behind the farmer on his vehicle. I just love the obedience of working dogs.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I live in the Bay of Plenty New Zealand and happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue ace
The picture paints the story
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise