201 / 365
Rural
Raining and rural, this is a common scene off the main road in the Bay of Plenty
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
Tags
rural
