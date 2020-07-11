Previous
Junk shed by sandradavies
Junk shed

An old fibrolite shed sits on my friends rural property. The wood has thrown away its coat of paint and showing off its bones, demolition is always held off due to the materials.

Fibrolite is sheet cladding made from asbestos cement, it was often used in buildings post WW11. It is still seen on rural properties.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
