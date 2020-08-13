Sign up
Circular
The old door nob that takes you into the small kitchenette at the Elms. I realise now this is not circular composition but circular subject. However the old door latch reminds me of the door of our old home growing up.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Tags
composition-circular
