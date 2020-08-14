Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
234 / 365
Form or shape
A continuation of my 30 days of composition - at one place the Elms. This magnolia in the front garden through the old stand of trees
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
368
photos
39
followers
55
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Latest from all albums
83
231
84
232
233
85
86
234
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd July 2020 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composition-form-shape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close