Mr Growly
Here's another growly face in the old tree trunk at the Elms. Theme is composition and this one is texture.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
August 2020: I'm going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
Tags
composition-texture
Frances Claydon
ace
I see him, a truly grumpy looking tree-sprite!
August 15th, 2020
