Break the rules by sandradavies
249 / 365

Break the rules

In the garden of the Elms and under the old magnolia tree is a seat to welcome a sit down in the shade.
Breaking the rules in many ways, the little seat is well framed by the garden.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
