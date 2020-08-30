Previous
30 Balance by sandradavies
250 / 365

30 Balance

There are only a few visitors at the moment at the Elms due to Level 2. Schools have also pulled back. Here is my version of balance in the garden as the kids wander up to the ham curing cage.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

SandraD

