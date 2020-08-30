Sign up
250 / 365
30 Balance
There are only a few visitors at the moment at the Elms due to Level 2. Schools have also pulled back. Here is my version of balance in the garden as the kids wander up to the ham curing cage.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
August 2020: I’m going for the AYWMC August composition. I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone...
404
photos
38
followers
55
following
68% complete
View this month »
