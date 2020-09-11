Sign up
Mosaic street furniture
This larger than life and very real mosaic sits on a corner in Taupo. So I followed the arrow to find it closed and open only by appointment. Not for random folk like me!
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
SandraD
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Tags
taupo
Jenn
ace
Such a cool piece of art!
September 11th, 2020
