Mosaic street furniture by sandradavies
Mosaic street furniture

This larger than life and very real mosaic sits on a corner in Taupo. So I followed the arrow to find it closed and open only by appointment. Not for random folk like me!
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies

Photo Details

Jenn ace
Such a cool piece of art!
September 11th, 2020  
