A beautiful animal
In the King Country this beauty welcomed my morning as I climbed out of the cabin. Being off the grid is a huge realisation of how we live our lives.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
SandraD
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Tags
animal
Dianne
Sounds a great place to stay.
September 13th, 2020
