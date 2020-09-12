Previous
A beautiful animal by sandradavies
263 / 365

A beautiful animal

In the King Country this beauty welcomed my morning as I climbed out of the cabin. Being off the grid is a huge realisation of how we live our lives.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Photo Details

Dianne
Sounds a great place to stay.
September 13th, 2020  
