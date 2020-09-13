Previous
Next
Kerosene Creek Fantail by sandradavies
264 / 365

Kerosene Creek Fantail

Exploring the central plateau I had heard of this hot water pool common for hot water swimming. I didn't swim but enjoyed the birds picking off insects off the water.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise