Sunrise Lake Rotorua
Taken last week since the weather was blowing a howler over night.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
SandraD
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Tags
sunrise
Jon Lip
This looks gorgeously calm and a beautiful light.
September 16th, 2020
