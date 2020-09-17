Previous
Trout by sandradavies
268 / 365

Trout

Tripping down memory lane fishing the Tongariro River today. Catch and release this was a spawning fish caught on nymph. Amazing day!
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Pigeons Farm ace
What a fabulous trout and I love that smile!
September 17th, 2020  
SandraD ace
@kgolab Oh Keren releasing the trout too was a pleasure. Still bubbling of a total catch of 8 and releasing them
September 17th, 2020  
