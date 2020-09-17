Sign up
Trout
Tripping down memory lane fishing the Tongariro River today. Catch and release this was a spawning fish caught on nymph. Amazing day!
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs, they are very much appreciated and a neat way to learn. I'm open to constructive criticism that will...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
17th September 2020 1:19pm
Tags
selfie
Pigeons Farm
ace
What a fabulous trout and I love that smile!
September 17th, 2020
SandraD
ace
@kgolab
Oh Keren releasing the trout too was a pleasure. Still bubbling of a total catch of 8 and releasing them
September 17th, 2020
