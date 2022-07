Browning Hut

I set out at 6:30 with my walking buddy who quickly walked ahead due to the unmaintained and difficult track for me. We decided to avoid the climb to Rocks Hut and take a river route which was a bad mistake. I arrived at Roebuck Hut at 1:00 and continued on to Brownings Hut.



The second poor decision of the day it took me 8 hours not the 4.5hrs indicated on this sign.

8 Dec 2021, 19km, 13 hours hiking.