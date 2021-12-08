Starveall Hut

Day 59, 9 Dec 2021, 10km, arrived early afternoon. 1,000km 1/3 of my long walk.

Starveall Hut (1,248m) began the Richmond Range section and many more solo water crossings. There’s three major climbs gradually climbing up to Mt Starveall 1,511m and then on to Slaty Peak 1,544m.

The final climb to the hut was steep and narrow. Past half way, 12 mountain bikers came screaming down the hill, go-pro on their helmets to capture their helicopter mountain biking thrilling adventure. Their bikes scuffed up the track making it difficult to find safe footing during this steep climb.