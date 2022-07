Slaty Hut

10 Dec, sunny, 5 km

A short walk up to Starveall Summit and onto Slay Peak 1544m. The hut was tucked down off the ridge, plenty of wood and still travelling solo. Covid restrictions have altered everyone's plans and people would usually have gathered in small groups yet that hasn’t happened yet. The only difference is I share the terror of these peaks on my own. When the sun is shinning it is so much nicer walking these ridges.