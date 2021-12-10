Previous
Next
Old Man Hut by sandradavies
Photo 687

Old Man Hut

Alpine flowers were abundant over the alpine ridge to Old Man Hut. Tiny mostly, some pink and others white. Yellow larger flowers grew in bunches on a stalk. To photograph them would take time I didn't have nor could I identify.
10th December 2021 10th Dec 21

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I've considered a new camera but first I want to learn all I can with my current one. My project will be filled with...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise