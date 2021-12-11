Previous
Mt Rintoul Hut by sandradavies
Mt Rintoul Hut

I was joined in the hut by two other hikers and we set out together from Old Man Hut. The route went over Little Rintoul 1643m before climbing Mt Rintoul 1731m the 4th tallest summit in Richmond Range. A double peak, short but tough going. It took us 6.5hours, it was very cold and a reminder to wear alpine warm gear.
My gear was Ok but my walking buddies got very cold and began to show hypothermal symptoms. A bit of tension in my first walking buddy group that led to me wanting to fall back intentionally so I could manage my own risks
12 Dec 2021, 4.5km light rain, alpine crossing, very hard going.
