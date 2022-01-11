Glendhu Camp

Previous
Near to the Glendhu Motor Camp the walkway / cycle track became a nature walk alongside the highway. It wasn’t clear where to go but I just followed my nose. The camp was huge and it was easy to register and find a spot out of the wind. I set up my tent in the blustery wind and ate the rest of my fresh food.

The day gradually got worse although it was a short 4 hour walk there was still a lot of day-light left but I had an afternoon nap with the loud sound of waves on the lake close by. A lot of family activity and games was happening nearby, but I was expecting rain ahead so spent my time in the dining room sorting gear and food for a wet start to the Motatapu Track.
