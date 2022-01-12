Fern Burn Hut

It bucketed down just as I arrived at the hut after regular showers all day. Along with my pack the rain cover had a hole in the it, damaged by rock in the Richmond Range. My pack was soaked along with the contents, somehow the rain got through my rubbish bag pack liner even after careful packing this morning.



Laura was at the hut having a zero day so I had company. Around 5:00pm Clo + Sien and Nick + Ginny turned up so six TA walkers in the 12-bunk hut tonight. Two other girls arrived from Wanaka for the night also and the rain cleared early evening. We had a fun time with chatter while cooking our dinners.

Interesting to note: Laura and I were catching up and soon after two hikers came from the south passing through and put up a drone before moving on. They didn’t speak with us.