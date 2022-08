Highland Creek Hut

It’s wonderful to share these mountains with other TA walkers. I caught up to Ginny and Nick who were sitting on a north facing ledge having a break and joined them. After almost an hour we saddled up and headed back to the track and meandered around the corner to find the hut in the distance.



The relief being so close with no more hills to climb, the hut sat in an impressive high-country basin, magnificent country. These huts are the modern design on a reasonably new track 2008.