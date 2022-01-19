Previous
Taipo Hut by sandradavies
Photo 727

Taipo Hut

Finally the hut appeared after a long lonely walk across the terrace. 100m before a drop off with miles of vacant land ahead I stopped to search for the hut. Nothing, I walked on and at the drop off there it was beside the Mararoa River. The notes all walk stated to avoid heading toward the river the track was across the dry land. And there it was.

A small old hut with 4 double bunks. Access to the fenced area was through an old cartwheel turntable.

I’m on my own tonight here. The water tank that’s connected to the sink inside is empty. The second tank has water and a tap way up high. That saved me going across the bridge to the river. I will fill up on drinking water at the next side stream in the morning and use the stream water in my bottles tonight.
SandraD

Christina
Wow it looks teeny tiny.
August 19th, 2022  
SandraD ace
@christinav It was very little and shook like it was on an airport runway through the night. A pipe feeding the water tank kept a bubble all night against the hut in the wind across the open land.
August 19th, 2022  
