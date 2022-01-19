Taipo Hut

Finally the hut appeared after a long lonely walk across the terrace. 100m before a drop off with miles of vacant land ahead I stopped to search for the hut. Nothing, I walked on and at the drop off there it was beside the Mararoa River. The notes all walk stated to avoid heading toward the river the track was across the dry land. And there it was.



A small old hut with 4 double bunks. Access to the fenced area was through an old cartwheel turntable.



I’m on my own tonight here. The water tank that’s connected to the sink inside is empty. The second tank has water and a tap way up high. That saved me going across the bridge to the river. I will fill up on drinking water at the next side stream in the morning and use the stream water in my bottles tonight.