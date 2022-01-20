Carey's Hut

I met Ben NOBO (walking northbound) leaving Boundary Hut who gave tips on time and distance for me heading south. This was a quick walk along the valley following the river and very hot. Again, Boundary Hut sat on the other side of a hill and came up real quick but it was on the other side of the river. That's quite another story.



The road from Boundary Hut was of round river stones and suited to vehicles not boots, hard to walk on, it was really a 4WD track.



Inside Carey's Hut was a Mum and her 2 daughters NOBO having lunch. They passed on more excellent tips to reach Te Anau. They confirmed areas DOC no longer maintained and suggested a route for me. I smile at the descriptions given by NOBOs eg, really long grass above the markers, or track not maintained, steep climb etc. Little did they know that doesn't change up ahead for them where there are no markers to follow at all. Respectfully I listened to them and allowed self discovery to prevail. I had walked almost 2,000km heading south SOBO and they had walked almost 500km northbound NOBO.



About 5:30 Max and Bex arrived and stayed the night, it was great to have their company once again. We ate and chatted and planned, the usual routine before an early night.

The story is told that Carey's Hut was built for the mistress (Carey) of an early station owner. There was no history written and left on the wall of the hut which is usual but Ian, told the story well the next day.



One out room with a wash wet room then a shower on the end. The shower no longer worked, nor the wetback and coal range inside but Carey sure was taken care of with all these facilities.