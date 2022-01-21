The value of friends

I met so many lovely people coming and going on the track, due to so much disruption with Covid closures the usual grouping did not happen. As a solo hiker I walked almost all of the way on my own meeting people in huts who also walked their own walk.



Nick and Ginny walked recently with me. We parted ways as they added Great Walks to their hike and planned to meet up later and we did in Invercargill to share a plate of oysters on St Patricks day.



Yesterday Max and Becks arrived at Carey’s Hut and we caught up again at Mavora Campground. Here's the difference in age and walking style with me and these young couples. I arrived at Mavora Campground looking for a site to pitch my tent early afternoon, Max and Becks were looking for a spot to have their second breakfast. They encouraged me to walk to Bluff with them. It would take me twice as long as them but they said give it a go, push through needing a break. So I carried on with them walking to Kiwi Burn Hut in record time for them and me!

I wasn’t very far behind here as Max prepared their lunch. Becks photo.