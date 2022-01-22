Becks ahead

My plan was to camp at Mavora campground but was encouraged to go a further 17km to Kiwi Burn Hut. While deciding our route and the navigation key points, we met Ian who marched up to us from his camper, our laughter and banter stopped abruptly. Behind his back he had 3 cold bananas and so he too joined in the banter.



Ian explained his 40-year observation of the hills around us. He said there was always snow in the tops but this year the first time there was none, global warming. It was Ian who disclosed information about Carey, the sheep station owner’s mistress and the hut he built for her, the one we stayed last night.



We then hoofed it to Kiwi Burn Hut 18km including a diversion, we did it in just over 3hours. Max said it was the fastest track they had walked.

