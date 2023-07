Matariki shadows

I was pleased to capture the shadows from various lights in the gallery on this piece of art.



I listened to artist Ron Te Kawa speak about how he creates these lovely quilts. He explained that this was the result of how he sees the world based on traditional maori custom. This quilt is one of nine in the Heavenly Bodies Collection. Each one represents a whetu in the Matariki cluster also known as the Pleiades star cluster.