Just before it bucketed down by sandradavies
Photo 1236

Just before it bucketed down

I can see the end of the rainbow! Wishful thinking.....
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

SandraD

Carole G ace
Beautiful sky, but I'm so over all this rain, I don't know about you.
July 12th, 2023  
SandraD ace
@yorkshirekiwi The rain will be over soon enough but we sure have had enough of it. It's the cold wind that makes me head to the car and put the camera away.
July 12th, 2023  
