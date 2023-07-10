Sign up
Photo 1236
Just before it bucketed down
I can see the end of the rainbow! Wishful thinking.....
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
1494
photos
46
followers
61
following
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2021 Current
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
12th July 2023 1:48pm
Tags
rainbow
,
jul23
Carole G
ace
Beautiful sky, but I'm so over all this rain, I don't know about you.
July 12th, 2023
SandraD
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
The rain will be over soon enough but we sure have had enough of it. It's the cold wind that makes me head to the car and put the camera away.
July 12th, 2023
