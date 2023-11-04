Previous
Next
Nearing the end of my 2000+km walk by sandradavies
Photo 1353

Nearing the end of my 2000+km walk

From the archives. The last part of my TA started out great from the tops. Dry high and happy.

Today my blog asked a question of this last section of the trail and so will fill in some spaces in my 365 project with some events.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise