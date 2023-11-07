Previous
Next
Oh dear more amazing challenges by sandradavies
Photo 1356

Oh dear more amazing challenges

On the other side of the glade was more bush to find my way. I'm still reminiscing and filling in gaps - how I wish I knew the way and could do it again with that knowledge and the confidence that comes with it.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

SandraD

ace
@sandradavies
I'm inspired by your projects and don't usually comment but have fits and starts as I enter my 4th year. I do realise how...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise