The final tramp back in 2022

This tramp was just as challenging as any other but the mud, the finish in sight and other hikers on the track made the mud bearable. My final push was at least 9 days from Te Anau. I returned to the trailhead with supplies for 8 days knowing I’ll pop out of the backcountry within this time so carried enough. This image plots my steps from Te Anau to Stirling Point Bluff. I walked beside 2 other couples as we walked together and on our own. Further explanation of the image:

1) I took a shuttle back to the trailhead after restocking in Te Anau so a late start to begin walking at the highway at midday. Day 107: Te Anau to Aparima Hut passed by Princhester Hut walked over Princhester Saddle through Takitimu Forest to Aparima Hut under head light and cell phone light - 23km 9hr

2) Day 108: Aparima Hut to Wairaki Hut, still in Takitimu Forest to meet up with the Wairaki River - 13km 6hr

3) Day 109: Lower Wairaki Hut to Telford Campsite a long steady climb to 1024m and then drop quickly to Telford Burn - 9km 4hr