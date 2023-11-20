Glass negative etc

9) Day 115: FINAL DAY Invercargill to Stirling Point Bluff via Foveaux Track and Omaui Reserve – 31km

A shared walk to the end with two young adventurers. We stayed at Bluff for the night and had a lovely time with fish and chips to chat about what next. The old Bluff Post Office is now a rustic back packer accommodation. The black and white image at the bottom is taken early 1900’s. No fee to use this image but interesting to know how it was made ie taken and processed.



Production: Muir & Moodie; photography studio; New Zealand

Classification: gelatin dry plate negatives

Materials: silver

Material Summary: black and white gelatin glass negative

Ref: Post Office, Bluff, New Zealand, by Muir & Moodie. Te Papa (C.015145)



A few changes in the last 120 years where the most noticeable is the removable of the tower and town clock that had cathedral chimes. When first built the rooms consisted of a public office, mail, postmaster's and operating rooms, and a telephone exchange. The postmaster had seven assistants.



I thought the bedroom was the original Post Office rooms, the large door safe sat at the back of the room. A cool place to end the 5-month walk.