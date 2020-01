XLENDI BAY

This shot was taken on the first morning of our weekend in Gozo of some weeks ago. And this is Xlendi Bay from halfway up the cliff face. There is a narrow staircase that takes you up from sea level to the top of the cliffs. I stopped less than half way up as the others were already shouting at me to hurry even though we had no haste. That is the problem when you are the only person interested in photography in the group.

