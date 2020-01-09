CURLY WAVE

Previous
I liked how I captured this wave as it broke up before hitting the wall. The place is again Xlendi Bay, Gozo, it was a very windy day and few people were around. Up to a few decades ago the sandy beach reached up to the fishermen’s houses on the other side of the road. Then it was decided to widen the road, taking most of the sandy beach. The road was then taken over by the restaurants and cafes along the bay and traffic was deviated to a road behind the buildings.
