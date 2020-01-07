Previous
COME PRAISE THE LORD by sangwann
Photo 3248

COME PRAISE THE LORD

More shots from our Gozo weekend of weeks ago.
You will most probably remember this beautiful basilica as I have posted several shots of it along the years. It is a must that we visit here each time we go to Gozo (at least my wife says so).
This is the shrine of Our Lady of Pinu as it looks at night time. This shrine was built over a previous one erected on the belief that Our Lady appeared to a lady farmer as she was crossing the field of Pinu (Philip) on her way back home after a day’s work. Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI visited this shrine when they visited Malta.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's. Always appreciated.
7th January 2020

sangwann
Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful shot and fabulous light streaming through.
January 7th, 2020  
