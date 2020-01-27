ANOTHER ADVENTURE …..

… which didn’t start and end on a good mood.

I wasn’t going to meet my two companions one day about two months ago. So I decided to go on a half-day hike on my own to Bidnija.

This is Bidnija Church which is situated as you enter the small village.

Bidnija is the village where the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia lived. She was assassinated by a car bomb two years ago which implicates the highest levels of the Maltese Government and which case we are fighting to see resolved and all those involved brought to justice. My trip took me along the road where she was blown to pieces. In a field where her car landed I saw a makeshift memorial for her. I had to stop the car for a second to mourn her loss and this really moved me.

Thank you so much for looking, for your comments and for your fav's.

