The monument of Anton Agius. Anton Agius was a very reknown Maltese artist who was born in 1933 and went to meet The Lord in 2008.

By the way, I forgot to say that this couple says "Hello". Me and Christine at your service.

I didn’t take my Nikon DSLR with me; instead I decided I would take pictures with my mobile. I wanted to take my selfie stick ith me but Christine wouldn’t keep it in her bag for me so the stick stayed at home. And each time I wanted to take a picture, I had to hold the mobile and take the picture pressing the shoot ‘button’ with a finger of the same hand – I don’t always manage to do that for some reason I cannot explain.

Among Anton Agius's works are the monuments to :

Maltese Workers - Msida

Sette Giugno, 1919

Dun Mikiel Scerri and friends, Valletta

Freedom, Vittoriosa

Manwel Dimech, Valletta

Anton Buttigieg, Blata l-Bajda

Ġużè Ellul Mercer, Ħad-Dingli

Francis Ebejer, Ħad-Dingli

Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Ħaż-Żebbuġ

Lorenzo Balbi and his wife Carmela Ozzini, il-Marsa

Mons. Depiro, Rabat

Pawlu Xuereb , Rabat

Dun Ġorġ Preca ,Blata l-Bajda.

